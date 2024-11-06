Bengal Bypolls: BJP Approaches ECI Over MCC Violation

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of BJP, on Wednesday, filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Falun Singhababu, the Trinamool candidate in Taldangra constituency accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In the complaint, the BJP pointed out that Falun Singhababu distributed among the school children while he went for his election campaign at Jharia village under Indpur block in Bankura district.

BJP MP in Bankura constituency Subhash Sarkar said that the distribution of books by the Trinamool Congress candidate during the election campaign is not just a violation of the MCC but also a blatant attempt to conceal the pathetic state of affairs in the education system of the state.

“Had the state government arranged for proper and timely distribution of books among the school children, the party candidate for the bypolls would not have to distribute books during his election campaign. This is a blatant violation of MCC and we have brought the matter to the notice of the ECI,” said Sarkar.

Singhababu, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that he distributed election leaflets and not books.

“I will give a reply if I get any notice from the commission,” he said.

Taldangra is going for bypolls on November 13, as the erstwhile Trinamool Congress legislator from there Arup Chakraborty got elected in the Lok Sabha from Bankura defeating Sarkar in the general elections this year.

On that date five other Assembly constituencies in West Bengal namely Sitai in Cooch Behar, Naihati and Haroa in South 24 Parganas, Medinipur in West Midnapore and Madarihat in Alipurduar are going for polls for the same reason that their erstwhile legislators got elected in the Parliamentary polls this year.

During the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, barring Madarihat, Trinamool Congress candidates got elected from the remaining five constituencies.

The counting for the bypolls will be on November 23.