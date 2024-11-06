Tropic Ocean Airways Partners With The Historical Society Of Palm Beach County For 'Wish You Were Here' Tourism Exhibit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tropic Ocean Airways is honored to partner with the Historical Society of Palm Beach County as a sponsor of the upcoming“Wish You Were Here: Tourism in the Palm Beaches” exhibit. Running from November 15, 2024, through June 28, 2025, at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, the exhibit will celebrate 150 years of tourism in Palm Beach County, tracing its transformation from an untouched paradise to a world-renowned travel destination.

The“Wish You Were Here” exhibit provides a dynamic and interactive experience where visitors can explore compelling stories, artifacts, and rarely-seen memorabilia that showcase the rich history of Palm Beach's tourism industry. As a prominent player in regional tourism, Tropic Ocean Airways is proud to support this exhibit, helping educate both residents and visitors on the legacy and development of tourism in the Palm Beaches.

“We're honored to be part of an exhibit that celebrates the tourism legacy of the Palm Beaches and its lasting impact on the local community and the global travel industry,” said Rob Ceravolo, Founder and CEO of Tropic Ocean Airways.

In anticipation of the exhibit, the Historical Society hosted a launch cocktail party on New York City's Upper East Side, hosted by Jean Shafiroff, a member of the Society's Board of Advisors, and her husband, Martin Shafiroff. International fashion brand St. John presented its fall collection at the event, which welcomed more than 100 guests. The official Opening Reception for“Wish You Were Here” will take place on November 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, in collaboration with The Palm Beaches.

Tropic Ocean Airways is a private charter and scheduled flight airline founded and operated by former United States Navy Fighter Pilot Rob Ceravolo. Since its inception in 2009, Tropic Ocean Airways has been catering to destinations across Florida, the Bahamas, and the Hamptons. For more information about Tropic Ocean Airways and its exclusive offerings, visit flytropic.

