MMCG And Innowave Announce Merger To Elevate Feasibility Studies And Site Planning

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MMCG Invest and Innowave Studio Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance ServicesMMCG Invest, LLC, a leader in feasibility studies, and Innowave Studio, LLC, a renowned architectural firm specializing in site planning, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing their services and expanding reach. Both companies will maintain their separate identities but will collaborate closely through shared personnel and integrated structures. This alliance is designed to provide clients with unmatched expertise in feasibility studies and site planning, addressing evolving industry needs and setting new standards of excellence.Combining Expertise"We're excited to bring architects directly into our feasibility studies, elevating our services beyond the competition," said Michal Mohelsky, Principal of MMCG Invest, LLC. "This partnership allows us to blend architectural creativity with our analytical processes, offering clients a comprehensive service that assesses project viability and provides innovative solutions aligned with market demands."Viola Sauer, Principal of Innowave Studio, LLC, added, "Access to MMCG's extensive market data transforms our approach to site planning. We can design site plans that minimize risks and maximize profitability, delivering designs that are both aesthetically pleasing and financially optimized."Expanded Services Across Multiple SectorsThe collaboration enables both firms to offer a broader range of services across sectors such as:.Commercial Real Estate.Gas Stations.Car Washes.Multi-Family Developments.Industrial Facilities.Retail Spaces.RV Parks and Resorts.Glamping Sites.Mixed-Use ProjectsMMCG will also continue to provide feasibility studies for projects involving the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), guiding clients through complex governmental programs from concept to completion.Benefits to ClientsBy uniting their strengths, the two companies offer clients:.Comprehensive Solutions: From initial feasibility studies to final site planning, clients receive consistent, efficient services that accelerate project timelines..Market-Driven Strategies: In-depth market analysis ensures designs and plans align with current trends, helping clients stay competitive..Innovative Approaches: The fusion of analytical rigor and creative design fosters adaptable, forward-thinking projects.Unified Vision While Maintaining IdentitiesBoth MMCG Invest and Innowave Studio will retain their legal and brand identities but will collaborate seamlessly through shared personnel. This approach allows each firm to continue offering specialized services while clients benefit from a coordinated team.Commitment to Excellence and InnovationThis partnership underscores a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in feasibility studies and site planning. By leveraging combined strengths, both companies aim to set new industry benchmarks and deliver exceptional value to clients.Looking AheadThe strategic partnership is expected to bring significant advantages:.Enhanced Competitive Edge: Combining resources strengthens their positions as leading providers..Expanded Offerings: Clients can expect services aligned with market needs and technological advancements, including sustainability practices and smart technologies..Driving Innovation: The collaboration fosters new methodologies in feasibility studies and cutting-edge techniques in site planning and design.About MMCG Invest, LLCMMCG Invest specializes in feasibility studies focused on analyzing and maximizing project profitability. They offer insightful analyses and strategic recommendations across sectors like commercial real estate, gas stations, car washes, multi-family developments, industrial facilities, retail spaces, RV parks, glamping sites, and more. They also provide solutions for projects involving the SBA and USDA.About Innowave Studio, LLCInnowave Studio is an architectural firm specializing in innovative site planning and design. Committed to creating functional, sustainable spaces responsive to market trends, their services cover sectors including commercial real estate, gas stations, car washes, multi-family developments, industrial facilities, retail spaces, RV parks, glamping sites, and mixed-use projects.

