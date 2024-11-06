Registration To Organize National Day Activities Opens
Date
11/6/2024 9:19:19 AM

#Qatar National Day
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Registration has opened for those interested in organizing National Day 2024 activities, announced the Organizing Committee for the National Day Celebrations.
The Committee said that the registration period will last for 3 days from November 6, 2024.
To register, click here.
