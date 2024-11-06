Explaining: Statements By Poland's Vice PM Russia Destroys Ukraine's Cultural Infrastructure Energy Sector Ahead Of Winter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

STATEMENTS BY THE DEPUTY PRIME OF POLAND

The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refuted an unsubstantiated statement made by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski about Kyiv's alleged intention to draw Poland into the war with Russia.

● President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed that countries shoot down missiles and drones flying in their direction in Ukraine's skies.

● Gawkowski's claim is unfounded, as Ukraine's resistance prevents potential military threats to Poland.

● Numerous provocations, cyberattacks and violations of Polish and international airspace by Russian missiles and drones require joint efforts for the sake of common security.

RUSSIA DESTROYS UKRAINE'S CULTURAL INFRASTRUCTURE

As of October 25, 2024, a total of 2,109 cultural infrastructure sites in Ukraine have suffered damage due to Russian aggression. According to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, nearly 18% of these sites have been destroyed.

● In particular, the aggressor's actions affected 1,018 clubs, 750 libraries, 163 education institutions, 120 museums and galleries, 38 theatres, cinemas and philharmonic halls, etc.

● The cultural infrastructure suffered significant damage in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions.

● According to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic

Communications (MKSK), as of October, 1,179 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine have been either destroyed or damaged due to the ongoing war.

● Russia's attacks on Ukraine's cultural sites are yet another proof that the aggressor is waging a war against Ukrainian identity, culture and values.

● Attempts to erase the identity of Ukrainians are part of Moscow's deliberate genocidal policy.

ENERGY SECTOR AHEAD OF THE HEATING SEASON

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has enough of its own energy resources to get through the upcoming winter.

● The heating season has started in all regions of Ukraine except Kherson Oblast, where the weather remains relatively warm.

● In Ukraine, 83% of boiler rooms are already operational, and heat is being supplied to 70% of residential buildings and to more than 80% of schools, hospitals, and kindergartens.

● During the preparation for the heating season, energy workers carried out the most extensive repair campaign in the history of independent Ukraine.

● This is the second time Ukraine will go through the heating season exclusively using its own gas.

● Ukraine continues to increase gas production, reducing its dependence on global markets and increasing its energy independence