Annual Regular Exams Of 10Th To 12Th Standard By Feb 15: Govt

Besides, the government further ordered that the annual examination (summative assessment) of class 8th shall be conducted by concerned from academic session 2024-25 and onwards.

Principal Secretary for School Education Department, Suresh Kumar Gupta in this regard issued the order asking the concerned authorities to implement November-December session for classes up to 9th standard.

Gupta in an order said,“Pursuant to the Council of Ministers Decision sanction is accorded to the restoration of previous academic calendar (November-December session) that shall be done with respect to Kashmir region and winter zone of Jammu.”

“For the session 2024-25, the restoration of previous academic calendar (November-December session) shall be done with respect to classes 1st to 9th whose examinations shall be held during the months of November – December, 2024,” it reads.

Gupta said that for the students of classes 10th to 12th, the restoration of the Academic Session (to November-December session) shall be done from the academic session 2025-26.

“For the current academic sessions, the J&K Board of School Education shall endeavour to commence the examinations of class 10th – 12th from February-15-2025 and shall complete by ending March-2025,” it reads.

For 8th standard exams, Gupta said,“Annual examination (summative assessment) of class 8th shall be conducted by concerned schools from academic session 2024-25 and onwards.”.

