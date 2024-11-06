Natasha Owens Releases New Remix Of Smash Hit Single 'Trump Won' Featuring Nick Nittoli

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Trump Won (Victory Remix)” featuring Nick Nittoli (Radiate Music)

Natasha Owens (Radiate Music)

Nick Nittoli

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following President Donald J. Trump's triumphant victory on election day, patriotic powerhouse Natasha Owens has announced the release of“Trump Won (Victory Remix)” featuring Nick Nittoli, the chart-topping artist that has worked with Snoop Dogg, French Montana and many others.This new remix and re-envision Natasha's 2023 hit which shocked the music industry, immediately debuting at #1 on iTunes, #5 on the BILLBOARD Digital Sales Chart and #2 on the BILLBOARD Country Digital Song Sales Chart. The single and music video amassed over 100 million social media impressions, and President Trump repeatedly posted about the single at TruthSocial.Watch the "Trump Won (Victory Remix) music video:"When my single 'Trump Won' hit number one last year, Nick Nittoli contacted my manager to discuss potential collaboration opportunities,” says Natasha. "My manager and I were open to the idea, acknowledging Nick's accomplishments, including his own number one billboard single and work with prominent artists like Snoop Dogg, French Montana, and YG Entertainment. Despite our differing music genres, our shared values of freedom, God, and America led to the re-creation of 'Trump Won' (Victory Remix). We're celebrating President Trump with this new single and video!"In addition to the new single, Natasha released her long-awaited 7th studio album, "That America " (Radiate Music) on October 29th. Produced in Nashville by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, "That America" features the new single,“Gimme a Cowboy ,” which targets the war on men. The music video has already racked up over 1 million views on YouTube alone. Earlier this year, Natasha's pro-Trump single“The Chosen One ,” co-written with conservative radio and television personality Wayne Allyn Root, went viral on TikTok and has generated over 1 billion social media impressions to date. ​Natasha started the current trend of patriotic anthems topping the pop charts. Her previous studio album, "American Patriot," was released in 2022 and included notable tracks such as“America First” and "Stand for Life.” She followed that with the singles "2nd Protects the First,”“Party People,” and“The Star Spangled Banner,” which are included on the new album along with new, unheard tracks.Natasha has been a frequent performer at CPAC, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings, and she's had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Huckabee, Real America's Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit .

Brian Mayes

Nashville Publicity Group

+1 615-771-2040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.