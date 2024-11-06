Energy Toolbase Launches Solesca Integration To Enhance Solar Project Design Capabilities For C&I And Community-Scale Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Toolbase has announced that Solesca , a leading solar design solution, has joined the ETB Developer for design services. This partnership brings Solesca's cutting-edge pre-CAD design capabilities to ETB Developer users, offering faster, more accurate, and cost-effective design solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) and community-scale solar projects.

ETB Developer, widely recognized as the standard for utility rate and analysis of solar and storage projects, is relied upon by renewable energy professionals to optimize and present the economics of solar and storage projects, particularly in the C&I sector. Solesca is an intuitive design experience that

helps developers accelerate project timelines and improve team collaboration. With this integration, ETB Developer users can now seamlessly generate layouts, perform energy simulations, and centralize their solar project design and financial analysis in one streamlined workflow.

Solesca enables users to design projects of any size, from C&I and community-scale to roof- and ground-mounted systems, with no limits on the number of projects. Its fixed pricing allows solar developers to plan confidently without budget surprises. The platform's interface and real-time collaboration tools enhance productivity, while quick energy simulations, powered by NREL's SAM model, provide accurate energy estimates.

"At Solesca, we believe that accurate and efficient pre-CAD design should be accessible to every C&I and ground-mount project," said Tom Yao, Chief Product Officer at Solesca. "Collaborating with Energy Toolbase has been an amazing experience. Their team is highly knowledgeable and responsive.

We are excited to serve Energy Toolbase's clients with the best energy simulation solution available, and we are proud to offer our customers a top-tier modeling experience powered by ETB."

"Our priority is to continuously develop and release new features that make the modeling process on ETB Developer more intuitive and seamless," said Brooke Morales, Product Manager of ETB Developer at Energy Toolbase. "Partnering with Solesca to deliver efficient layouts and energy estimations within the platform enhances our users' experience and helps ensure more projects move forward to deployment."

Start using the Solesca integration in ETB Developer with a 14-day free trial on the platform. Current ETB Developer users can access Solesca right away. For more information, book a call directly with Solesca or contact your Energy Toolbase account manager.

