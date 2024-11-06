Parachinar: Temporarily Reopened Peshawar Main Highway Brings Hope Amid Ongoing Tensions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Peshawar Main Highway, which had been closed for several weeks in Parachinar due to unrest, has been temporarily reopened. According to details, a jirga held at the Sadda DC Compound with Sunni elders, attended by the 73rd Brigade Commander, Kurram DC, Kurram Commandant, and DPO, led to the decision to open the highway for a limited time.

Sources report that the road was opened for general traffic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with traveling in convoys. The district has faced prolonged instability, but the situation is improving.

The road closure had severely disrupted daily life, affecting transportation, education, and medical services. Schools, colleges, and markets remained closed, and hospitals faced a critical shortage of medicine, leading to several deaths due to a lack of timely medical assistance.

It is noteworthy that the highway was initially blocked following a deadly attack on a government convoy on October 12, which resulted in 15 fatalities.