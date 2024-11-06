Lasting Impact On Agriculture And Education: Tarun Chugh Praises Cabinet's Landmark Decisions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary on Wednesday heaped praise on two landmark decisions of the Union Cabinet and said that this will bring lasting impact on country's agri and educational sectors.

He also thanked Prime Narendra Modi for his unwavering dedication to country's progress through two visionary decisions approved by the Cabinet.

In a statement to the press, Chugh said,“These landmark approvals will create substantial, lasting impacts on our nation's agricultural sector and education system, furthering India's journey toward self-reliance and inclusive growth.”

The infusion of Rs. 10,700 crore in equity into the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a transformative step toward strengthening the foundation of the agricultural sector.

Chugh stated,“FCI has played a pivotal role in ensuring food security and supporting our farmers through initiatives like Minimum Support Price (MSP)-based procurement, strategic food grain stock maintenance, and food distribution. This equity infusion will help FCI strengthen its financial capacity and reduce its borrowing burden, allowing for more efficient operations and lowering the subsidy requirements for the Government. This crucial decision reflects PM Modi's enduring commitment to empowering farmers, enhancing food security, and fortifying India's agrarian economy.”

Chugh also commended PM Modi's efforts in empowering youth through education, stating,“Equally commendable is the approval of the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme, which opens new pathways for India's youth to pursue higher education without financial constraints.”

Elaborating on the scheme, Chugh explained that through its mission-mode approach, deserving students can access education loans with ease, security, and transparency. Covering admissions to 860 premier institutions across India and benefiting over 22 lakh students annually, PM-Vidyalaxmi offers a 75% credit guarantee on loans up to Rs. 7.5 lakhs, along with significant interest subventions.

“By reducing the financial hurdles for students from families with annual incomes up to Rs. 8 lakhs, this scheme affirms Modi Government's commitment to making quality education accessible to every aspiring Indian,” he further said.