MP Bypolls: Shivraj Slams Congress For Criticising Ladli Bhena Yojana

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday slammed Congress, saying that despite being in power for several decades, the grand old party never thought of the welfare of women.

Chouhan accused the of criticising Ladli Bhena Yojana, a cash incentive for women introduced during his in Madhya Pradesh last year. He also alleged that Congress follows of“appeasement” instead of“development”.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan made these remarks while addressing a public rally in Vijaypur, one of two Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls are scheduled on November 13.

Chouhan, who has been busy in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, led the BJP's campaign here in Madhya Pradesh bypolls for the first time on Wednesday. He was joined by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP chief V. D. Sharma.

He said the Congress was trying to mislead the people of the Vijaypur Assembly seat levelling false allegations about BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat. "Congress lost Vijaypur seat the day Ramniwas Rawat joined BJP. I used to ask him (Rawat) to leave Congress, but he came a little later," he added.

Rawat has won six Assembly elections on the Congress symbol, however, he shifted to BJP during the Lok Sabha election earlier this year and was elevated to minister in Mohan Yadav's cabinet. His resignation from the state Assembly mandated bypolls in Vijaypur.

Congress has fielded Mukesh Malhotra in Vijaypur, who joined the party a few months back. Malhotra had contested from Vijaypur as an independent candidate.