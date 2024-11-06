Unbreakable Tenacity, Unshakeable Grit: Gautam Adani Welcomes 47Th POTUS-Elect

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 6 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday congratulated Donald for his resounding victory in the US presidential election, saying it is fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles.

Trump is set to become America's 47th President, in a most momentous comeback in history.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said: "If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump".

"Fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect," said the Adani Group Chairman.

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated Trump after his victory in the US presidential election, lauding the US leader's "historic" achievement. PM Modi was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump on his election triumph. "Heartiest congratulations my friend, Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated Trump. Starmer's office issued a statement, saying, "Congratulations President-elect Donald Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead." Netanyahu took to X, saying,“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!"