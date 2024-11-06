Cong MP Rakibul Hussain To Be Quizzed Over Backdoor Appointments: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on MP Rakibul Hussain, alleging that the latter gave jobs through the backdoor route during his tenure as state Cabinet minister, adding that he had told the to question the Congress leader after the November 13 bypolls.

"Rakibul Hussain himself acknowledged that he had given government jobs while he was the minister in Assam during the Congress regime. However, a minister is not capable of giving jobs to anyone and hence Hussain must be questioned by the police on his claim," Sarma told the mediapersons.

"I have asked the police to interrogate Rakibul Hussain after the by-elections," he said.

Bypolls in Assam's five assembly constituencies -- Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli were necessitated as five legislators from there were elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 general elections.

Except Samaguri, where Congress heavyweight Rakibul Hussain has been winning since 2001, the rest of the four seats are with the BJP-led alliance.

The BJP fielded candidates for three seats -- Dholai, Samaguri and Behali.

Diplu Ranjan Sarma has been given ticket in Samaguri while Diganta Ghatowar and Nihar Ranjan Das will fight for the BJP in Behali and Dholai Assembly segments, respectively.

BJP's two allies -- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are contesting polls in Bongaigaon and Sidli assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister kickstarted his campaign for the by-elections in Assam on Tuesday from Dholai Assembly constituency in Cachar district of Barak Valley region.

He said: "We will comfortably win four seats and there is a contest for one seat. However, there are possibilities that the BJP and our allies can win all five assembly seats in the upcoming by-elections."

Voting for by-election in five Assembly seats of Assam will take place on November 13 while the ballots will be counted on November.

On November 13, polling will also happen for the first of the two phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.