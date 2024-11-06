Blast Near Girls' School In Mastung Claims Seven Lives, Including Five Children
Date
11/6/2024 7:33:26 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Mastung, Balochistan: A devastating bomb explosion near a girls' high school at Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung has resulted in the deaths of seven people, including five children and a Police officer. Twenty-two others sustained injuries in the blast.
According to police sources, the deceased include five schoolchildren, aged between 10 and 13, and a police officer. Most of the injured are also schoolchildren, highlighting the tragic impact of the attack on the young students.
Also Read: Bajaur's Water Crisis: A Grandmother's Hopes Shattered as Generations Struggle for Survival Amid Rising Water Scarcity
The injured were swiftly transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment. Authorities revealed that the explosive device, detonated remotely was planted on a motorcycle. The powerful blast also destroyed a police mobile van stationed nearby.
Emergency services and security personnel have cordoned off the area, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
MENAFN06112024000189011041ID1108856781
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.