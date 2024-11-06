Blast Near Girls' School In Mastung Claims Seven Lives, Including Five Children

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Mastung, Balochistan: A devastating bomb explosion near a girls' high school at Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung has resulted in the deaths of seven people, including five children and a officer. Twenty-two others sustained injuries in the blast.

According to police sources, the deceased include five schoolchildren, aged between 10 and 13, and a police officer. Most of the are also schoolchildren, highlighting the tragic impact of the attack on the young students.

The injured were swiftly transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment. Authorities revealed that the explosive device, detonated remotely was planted on a motorcycle. The powerful blast also destroyed a police mobile van stationed nearby.

Emergency services and security personnel have cordoned off the area, and an investigation into the incident is underway.