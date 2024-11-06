Neglect Dries Up Olive Trees At Tarnab Farm, Peshawar, Impacting Oil Production

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: Over 5,500 olive trees planted at Tarnab Farm, Peshawar, under the Agricultural Research Institute have dried up due to years of neglect and inadequate care. This significant loss has affected the region's olive oil production, reducing output by thousands of liters. In contrast, olive trees planted by local farmers continue to thrive, highlighting the impact of dedicated maintenance on agricultural success.

The olive trees at Tarnab were originally planted in 2001 across 160 kanals in the Sang Bhatti area. These trees began producing fruit in 2005 and contributed to the region's olive oil supply until 2018. However, due to a lack of attention, funding, and essential agricultural inputs, these trees have since dried up and ceased bearing fruit.

Similar conditions are evident in Nowshera's Pir Sabaq area, where around 1,800 olive trees are now in poor shape. These trees are infested with various pests, with insects clinging to their trunks, further exacerbating the situation.

Dr. Hamid, Senior Research Officer at the Cereals Crop Research Institute at Tarnab Farm, explained the predicament: "These olive trees were planted under a funded project. However, when the project ended, there were no funds available to continue the necessary care, such as providing pesticides and other essential treatments. This neglect led to the trees drying up. Now, we plan to begin grafting these trees, and we expect that new shoots will emerge. If successful, the trees could start bearing fruit again in a few years."

Experts in the field have raised concerns about the substantial loss in production. They estimate that due to the neglect, the province's olive oil yield has fallen by up to 25,000 liters, along with a significant reduction of approximately 10 tons of fruit. Given that one liter of olive oil fetches between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500, the financial impact is considerable.

However, private farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have managed to avoid this crisis. These farmers planted olive trees in the same era, yet they continue to see annual increases in production. Sardar Hussain, a farmer from Miraji, Nowshera, shared his success story: "I planted 500 to 600 olive trees in my fields two decades ago. This year, an Italian NGO partnered with Tarnab Farm and guided us on how to enhance productivity. They instructed us to use DAP fertilizer and pesticides and maintain proper care of our orchards. As a result, my yield has increased threefold. I initially produced 60 to 70 liters of oil, but this year, I expect around 400 liters, which will generate an income of over Rs 1 million."

Despite these challenges, officials at Tarnab Farm are determined to revive olive cultivation. They have announced plans to begin grafting processes in the coming week, hoping to bring new life to the dried-up trees. Dr. Ziaullah Khan, Director of the research center at Tarnab Farm, emphasized the strategic importance of the area: "Sang Bhatti is ideal for olive cultivation, and we are committed to restoring these trees. The land here is particularly suited for both oil production and pickle making. We are taking serious measures to rejuvenate these orchards."

Further optimism is shared regarding the potential for olive cultivation in other parts of the province. The research center plans to introduce grafting in suitable environments across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr. Ziaullah added: "We are working to ensure that certified saplings and grafted plants are distributed to farmers, especially in tribal districts. This will not only boost oil production but also provide raw materials for making pickles and preserves."

Experts believe that, if the project succeeds, it could lead to a revival in oil production. Currently, an acre of land planted with healthy olive trees can yield around 750 liters of oil. The province's total olive oil output is 25,000 liters, but with proper restoration of the dried trees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could meet its olive oil needs and reduce dependence on imports.