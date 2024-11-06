Major Trend In The 2024-2033 Men's Personal Care Market: New Product Development In Skin Moisturizers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The men's personal care market has expanded quickly in recent years, projected to increase from $63.47 billion in 2023 to $69.89 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include cultural diversity in marketing, changing social perceptions of self-care, the rise of natural and organic trends, integration of wellness, and the influence of celebrity endorsements and social media influencers.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Men's Personal Care Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The men's personal care market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, expected to reach $101.62 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to market expansion, evolving consumer preferences, a focus on health and wellness, innovations in male-specific products, cultural and societal changes, and a commitment to environmental sustainability.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Men's Personal Care Market?

The growing expansion of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the men's personal care market in the future. E-commerce, which stands for electronic commerce, involves the buying and selling of goods and services online. E-commerce platforms provide a significantly broader range of men's personal care products compared to traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Additionally, e-commerce offers a discreet and private means of purchasing these items, free from any judgment or uncomfortable interactions.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Men's Personal Care Market's Growth?

Key players in the men's personal care market include LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Bayer AG, L'Oréal, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Baxter of California, Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company Limited, The Clorox Company, Natura & Co, Bulldog Skincare, Coty Inc., Avon Products Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Revlon Inc., L'Occitane International SA, The Himalaya Drug Company, Harry's Inc.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Men's Personal Care Market Size?

Leading companies in the men's personal care market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as skin moisturizers made from recycled carbon dioxide, to gain a competitive advantage. Skin moisturizers, often referred to as moisturizing lotions or creams, are cosmetic products specifically designed to hydrate and nourish the skin.

How Is The Global Men's Personal Care Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Shave Care Products, Fragrances, Other Products

2) By Category: Organic, Conventional

3) By Age Group: 18-30 Years, 31-58 Years, 59 And Above

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Men's Personal Care Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Men's Personal Care Market?

The men's personal care market encompasses products designed for hair, skin, and various personal uses, aimed at enhancing personal appearance and maintaining hygiene. These products include perfumes, deodorants, mouthwashes, hair conditioners, hair gels, and facial care items, among others. Men use these products to nourish their skin and hair while helping them look and feel their best.

The Men's Personal Care Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Men's Personal Care Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Men's Personal Care Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into men's personal care market size, men's personal care market drivers and trends, men's personal care competitors' revenues, and men's personal care market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

