Innovative Short Film“Echoes Of Time” Combines AI Technology With Family Themes

An International Production Team from Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand Delivering High-Quality Production with Cutting-Edge Virtual Production Technology

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WebTVAsia and Filmforce Studio have joined forces to release a highly emotional and technologically advanced short film titled“Echoes of Time”. This film uniquely blends artificial intelligence (AI) technology with universal themes of loss, aiming to offer a profoundly moving experience to audiences worldwide. Starring Taew Usha Seamkhum, the acclaimed actress from the Thai film“How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies,” the story captures a boy's emotional journey with his deceased grandmother, exploring the bond that transcends life and death.

The short film represents a significant collaborative effort in Southeast Asia, involving key players such as Oceanus Media Global (OMG), a leading Singapore-based creative media tech company. OMG's expertise in immersive digital experiences and virtual production technology has been instrumental in elevating the production quality of“Echoes of Time”. Filming took place at Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS)-the largest virtual filming stage in Southeast Asia-with the support of Shooting Gallery Asia. Together, these partners ensured that the production utilized state-of-the-art virtual set technology to create realistic and immersive environments, making“Echoes of Time” one of the first short films in Malaysia to fully adopt this cutting-edge approach.

The film's production involved nearly 50 professionals and a budget reaching RM 1,000,000. By integrating real-time 3D scene mapping, immersive media, and generative AI for virtual production, OMG and its partners brought a new level of creativity and precision to the filmmaking process.

"The collaboration between OMG and Shooting Gallery Asia has been instrumental in bringing this film to life," said Fred Chong, the founder and Group CEO of WebTVAsia and Executive Producer of“Echoes of Time”. "Their combined expertise in virtual production provided us with the confidence and capability to push the boundaries of storytelling, ensuring that 'Echoes of Time' is both emotionally resonant and visually groundbreaking."

In recent years, films exploring themes of death and the loss of loved ones have gained popularity globally. Productions such as Korea's“Exhuma”, Thailand's“How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”, and an upcoming Hong Kong film starring Michael Hui have all addressed these subjects from various angles. Fred Chong believes that such themes are universally relatable and, with“Echoes of Time”, the team seeks to explore the intersection of human emotion and technology in a distinct and thought-provoking manner.

The film centers around a 10-year-old boy (played by Chong Kai Yuan) who is overwhelmed by grief after the death of his grandmother (portrayed by Taew Usha Seamkhum). In an attempt to alleviate his sorrow, his parents use AI technology to create a digital version of his grandmother. However, despite this virtual reunion, the film raises the question: Can AI truly fill the emotional void left behind?“Echoes of Time” invites audiences to reflect on the potential role AI may play in emotional healing and psychological support in the future.

Thai actress Taew Usha Seamkhum, known for her standout performance in“How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”, leads the cast. After months of communication and script review, she was deeply moved by the story and decided to focus entirely on“Echoes of Time”, turning down other projects, including a chance to attend the Busan International Film Festival.

"I was deeply touched by the script, especially its portrayal of the grandmother-grandchild relationship, which resonated with me. I hope this character encourages audiences to reflect on the meaning of farewells and the importance of family bonds," Taew shared. She also praised her young co-star, Chong Kai Yuan, for his dedication and professionalism during intense scenes. The cast also includes Malaysian actor Cedric Loo, who portrays the grandson in adulthood, as well as other talented actors such as Denise Choong, Elaine Yeong, Ben Ho, and Chin Hsin Yao.

The short film is directed by Chin Sze Chee, a seasoned director who has worked on major productions in Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia. With her unique perspective as a female director, she skillfully blends delicate emotions with cutting-edge AI technology. "This film is not just about technology but about exploring how humans cope with farewells. By integrating AI, the film presents a future possibility while prompting audiences to reflect on their present emotions," she stated.

“Echoes of Time” is scheduled to premiere at a major film festival in Europe or the US in early 2025. If production timelines proceed as planned, the film will be available to global audiences in the second quarter of 2025. Otherwise, it may debut at an Asian film festival in the third or fourth quarter. The production team is confident in the film's market potential, believing that its unique concept and creativity will garner widespread attention and spark discussion.

