(MENAFN) Russia's Defense has alleged that Ukraine aimed to capture the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant during its large-scale military incursion into the region in August. The claim was made by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces (RChBD), who addressed the on Tuesday. According to Kirillov, Ukrainian forces had identified the Kursk plant as a primary target during their operation, which was ultimately repelled by Russian forces.



Located just 60 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant was reportedly one of the focal points of the Ukrainian assault. Kirillov further revealed that Russian intelligence had obtained a report from Ukraine's State Emergency Service, which allegedly dismissed the risks associated with attacking the nuclear facility. The report, according to Kirillov, argued that a potential radioactive accident at the plant would primarily affect Russia due to prevailing wind patterns.



However, Kirillov countered this claim, warning that such an accident would likely have devastating consequences for a much wider region, including parts of Europe. He drew a parallel to the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, noting that radioactive contamination could have spread far beyond Russia's borders, endangering multiple countries in the region. "It is more likely that the situation could have developed according to a completely different scenario," Kirillov stated, highlighting the potential global impact of an accident at the Kursk facility.



The Russian general also provided details about Ukraine’s planned offensive. According to Kirillov, Ukrainian forces had mobilized substantial military resources for the operation, including 20,000 troops, 27 tanks, 50 armored vehicles, and numerous artillery and missile systems. Despite these efforts, the Russian military successfully thwarted Ukraine's attempt to seize the nuclear facility.



After the failure to capture the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine reportedly shifted its focus to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the conflict. Kirillov claimed that Ukrainian special forces attempted to recapture the Zaporozhye plant, but their operation was disrupted by preemptive actions from Russian forces.

