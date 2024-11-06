Key Drivers Of The 2024 Mechanical Ventilator Market: Impact Of Rising Chronic Diseases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

Mechanical Ventilator Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

The mechanical ventilator market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, increasing from $7.79 billion in 2023 to an estimated $8.83 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to emergency preparedness efforts, research and development activities, advancements in medical technology and critical care, responses to epidemics and pandemics, as well as an aging population and the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases.

The mechanical ventilator market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $15.13 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This anticipated growth is driven by global health emergencies and pandemics, preparedness for emergency responses, compliance with regulatory standards, government investments and initiatives, and the development of global healthcare infrastructure.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the mechanical ventilator market in the future. Chronic diseases are typically defined as health issues that last for a year or more, require ongoing medical treatment, and disrupt daily activities. Mechanical ventilators play a crucial role in assisting patients with chronic conditions by monitoring their health status, including physiological aspects in post-acute, rehabilitation, and chronic cases, while also providing acute respiratory support.

Key players in the mechanical ventilator market include Air Liquide, Medtronic plc, Becton Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Atos Medical, Smiths Medical, Bio-Med Devices Inc., ResMed, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Getinge, Dräger, Spirax-Sarco, Chart Biomedical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Vyaire Medical Inc., Welch Allyn, SCHILLER, Hamilton Medical, Avasarala Technologies Limited,

Key players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products to enhance their competitive position. High-flow oxygen therapy is one such technique that provides a blend of heated and humidified oxygen and air delivered through the nose at elevated flow rates.

1) By Type: Adult Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/ Infant Ventilators

2) By Mobility: Intensive Care Ventilators, High-End ICU Ventilators, Mid-End ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators, Portable Ventilators

3) By Mode Of Ventilation: Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation

4) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Service, Other End-Use

North America's Role as the Foremost Player in the Mechanical Ventilator Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A mechanical ventilator is a device that automatically carries out all or part of the work needed to move gas in and out of the lungs. It assists individuals who are struggling to breathe independently.

The Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into mechanical ventilator market size, mechanical ventilator market drivers and trends, mechanical ventilator competitors' revenues, and mechanical ventilator market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

