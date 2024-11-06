Kuwait PM Congratulates US President-Elect

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent, Wednesday, a cable to the US President-elect, Donald Trump, congratulating him on the trust placed upon him by the American people, electing him president. High Highness the Prime Minister also congratulated Vice-President-elect James Vance. (pickup previous) sm

