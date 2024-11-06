Kuwait PM Congratulates US President-Elect
Date
11/6/2024 7:08:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent, Wednesday, a cable to the US President-elect, Donald Trump, congratulating him on the trust placed upon him by the American people, electing him president.
High Highness the Prime Minister also congratulated Vice-President-elect James Vance. (pickup previous)
sm
MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108856570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.