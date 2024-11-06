Landslide in Cameroon's West region results in death of over 3

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a landslide in Cameroon's West region, triggered by heavy rains, claimed at least three lives, as confirmed by the region's governor, Augustine Fonka Awa. The landslide occurred at La Falaise locality in the town of Dschang, causing significant disruption by blocking access to roads in the area. In response, authorities deployed excavators to clear the blocked routes and restore mobility.



However, the efforts to reopen the roads were thwarted when another landslide struck, burying emergency workers and several vehicles that had been waiting for the clearance of the roads. According to Governor Awa, three passenger buses, motorcycles, and vehicles involved in the rescue operation were overwhelmed by the debris. The authorities confirmed that three bodies had been recovered from the rubble.



Search and rescue teams continue to comb through the debris in hopes of finding other victims, though the situation remains dire. Rescue efforts are ongoing, but the hazardous conditions are hampering progress, and more casualties are feared. The landslide has severely impacted the area, with significant damage and a growing concern over missing people.



As a result of the landslide, the highway linking the commercial hub of Douala to the West region has been temporarily shut down. This disruption further complicates transportation in the region, as the road serves as a vital link for both goods and passengers traveling between these key locations.

