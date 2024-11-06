(MENAFN) European Union sanctions on Russia are expected to remain intact for the foreseeable future, even if the Ukraine conflict eventually comes to an end, according to two members of the European Parliament speaking to *Izvestia*. Thierry Mariani, a French MEP, explained that although lifting sanctions would be logical after the war ends, pressure from the United States will likely prevent this. He noted that the U.S. will probably push to maintain sanctions to prevent economic ties with Russia from being restored too quickly.



The EU’s energy sanctions have provided significant benefits to the U.S. energy sector, as the EU replaced Russian natural gas with more expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG), much of which now comes from the U.S. According to European Council data, the U.S. became the EU's largest LNG supplier in 2023, accounting for nearly half of total imports, having tripled its supply since 2021.



Luxembourg MEP Fernand Kartheiser added that while some in the West may call for sanctions to be lifted after the conflict ends, powerful groups—including American shale gas producers—are likely to push for their continuation due to the benefits they reap from the current restrictions.

