Chery Reaches 15 Millionth Vehicle Milestone: TIGGO 8 Proudly Rolls Off The Line At Brazil's Manufacturing Base

ANHUI, CHINA, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, Chery Group reached a monumental moment in its journey. In four countries-Egypt, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia-Chery rolled off production lines simultaneously. At the same time, a celebration was held at the Wuhu base in China to commemorate the milestone of the 15 millionth vehicle. This series of remarkable achievements signifies Chery's leap across five continents and weaves together an extraordinary 15-million vehicle roll-off event that transcends borders.

At the 15-million vehicle roll-off ceremony, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, remarked: "From 1 to 15 million, it is not just a growth in product quantity or a breakthrough in Chery's speed, but an unyielding innovation to turn the impossible into the possible and to turn the possible into even greater possibilities." Looking ahead to the next 15 million, Chery will focus on the user, build on technology, and take globalization as the direction, striving not only for sales growth but also for advancements in quality, structural optimization, and brand value, bringing global users more delightful, diverse, and differentiated brand options.

TIGGO 8 Shines Globally, Adding Brilliance to the 15 Millionth Vehicle Milestone Celebration

During the global synchronized roll-off ceremony, the TIGGO 8 rolled off the production line at Chery's Brazil manufacturing base, becoming an integral part of the 15-million milestone achievement. In terms of sales, the TIGGO 8 series has achieved over 1 million global sales, gaining recognition from urban elites worldwide. Additionally, various models of the TIGGO 8 series continue to sell well and gain widespread trust in markets such as Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Ecuador. Since its debut in Brazil in 2020, the TIGGO 8 has received high praise, winning recognition from authoritative institutions and the favor of consumers. It maintains strong sales momentum in Brazil and has become an official reception vehicle for the Brazilian president and a key government procurement vehicle.

With globally recognized quality and performance, the TIGGO 8 series has also won multiple awards, including South Africa's "2023 Motor Enthusiasts Choice" award, Mexico's "Top Midsize SUV" and the Philippines' "Best Midsize Crossover in 19th Annual C!" award.

Global Sales: From 0 to 15 Million, Chery's Momentum Accelerates

On December 18th, 1999, Chery's first vehicle rolled off the line. From 0 to 15 million, Chery has maintained its position as China's top passenger car exporter for 21 consecutive years, expanding its business to over 100 countries and regions. From January to September 2024, Chery Group sold 1,752,793 units, representing a 39.9% year-over-year increase, 93% of its total sales for 2023. Of this, exports reached 829,353 units, marking a 24.5% year-over-year increase, making Chery the only automotive company to achieve dual growth in domestic and overseas markets. As of now, Chery has amassed 15 million global users.

Chery has adhered to a "dual-track" approach in both domestic and international markets, achieving dual growth, with exports accounting for nearly 50% of total sales, showcasing its competitiveness in the global arena. At the same time, Chery has demonstrated strong growth momentum in ICE and NEV. Fuel vehicle sales saw a year-on-year increase of 24.9%, Meanwhile, new energy models have surged with a staggering year-on-year growth rate of 186%.

Global Products: Cars That Meet the Needs of World Users

With its global presence, high-standard R&D, stringent quality control, and excellent product performance, Chery has become a truly global car manufacturer that meets the diverse needs of users worldwide. Chery has established eight major R&D centers and over 300+ laboratories globally, bringing together more than 25,000 top R&D experts to form a strong "scientific elite team" dedicated to solving the mobility needs of new-era users.

From global product planning, design, and development to supply chain management, production, marketing, service, and quality system establishment, Chery adheres to a unified system and quality management standard, ensuring synchronized quality upgrades across global products. Through rigorous testing in extreme conditions worldwide, such as the steep slopes of South America in Brazil, the high humidity and heavy rain of Indonesia, the extreme heat of the Middle East, the autobahns of Germany, and China's vast geographic span, Chery vehicles have demonstrated their exceptional adaptability and reliability.

The Chery TIGGO series has been a standout in global markets, with the TIGGO series being named the "2023 Global Sales Champion for Chinese Brand Fuel SUVs." Furthermore, the TIGGO 7 has held the title of the top export champion in the Chinese brand A-segment SUV category for three consecutive years. Many of Chery's celebrated models, tested by global standards, were showcased at the Global Innovation Day event, including the TIGGO 8 Rally champion car.

Deepening International Cooperation,Co-create a New Future of High-Quality Global Expansion

While rapidly expanding in overseas markets, Chery is also building a high-quality, sustainable "going global" model. Adhering to the international development philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere," Chery collaborates openly with overseas partners to share achievements. With a commitment to being a top performer in global ESG construction and embracing the concept of being a good global corporate citizen, Chery has gained wider recognition and support in overseas markets. The 2024 Chery International User Summit exemplifies Chery's international influence. The launch of exciting events like Global Innovation Conference(CGIC), International User Summit, Ecology Exhibition and ESG Global Community allows guests worldwide to deeply appreciate Chery's outstanding achievements and firm determination in technology innovation, environmental construction, and public welfare. These events showcase Chery's latest technological achievements and cutting-edge ecological concepts and highlight its responsibility and leadership as a global corporate citizen.

In the face of this magnificent milestone, Chery Group celebrates the rollout of its 15 millionth vehicle and embarks on a new chapter in its globalization development. Behind these impressive numbers lies the crystallization of Chery's 27 years of relentless effort and the testimony of trust and support from 15 million global users. Looking to the future, Chery will continue to deepen international cooperation and produce more global vehicles that meet users' needs worldwide.

