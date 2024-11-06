Zelensky Signs Into Law Bills Extending Mobilization And Martial Law In Ukraine
Date
11/6/2024 5:13:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law the bills extending mobilization and martial law in the country until February 7, 2025.
This is according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.
The card of the bill "On the approval of a Decree of the President of Ukraine 'On the extension of general mobilization'" states that it was returned with the president's signature on November 6.
The bill "On the approval of a Decree of the President of Ukraine 'On the extension of martial law in Ukraine'" was also returned with the president's signature.
Read also:
Ukraine presents roadmap for opening airspace amid martial law
On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill to approve a presidential decree on the extension of martial law in Ukraine from November 10 for 90 days, i.e. until February 7, 2025.
MENAFN06112024000193011044ID1108856220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.