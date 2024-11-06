Zelensky Signs Into Law Bills Extending Mobilization And Martial Law In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law the bills extending mobilization and martial law in the country until February 7, 2025.

This is according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.

The card of the bill "On the approval of a Decree of the President of Ukraine 'On the extension of general mobilization'" states that it was returned with the president's signature on November 6.

The bill "On the approval of a Decree of the President of Ukraine 'On the extension of martial law in Ukraine'" was also returned with the president's signature.

Ukraine presents roadmap for opening airspace amid martial law

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill to approve a presidential decree on the extension of martial law in Ukraine from November 10 for 90 days, i.e. until February 7, 2025.