New Indonesia Fund Rings Early Alarm Bells On Prabowo

(MENAFN- Asia Times) JAKARTA – Indonesia is poised for a major shake-up of its mighty state-owned enterprise (SEO) sector as the new Prabowo Subianto administration looks to puts an early stamp on the country's economic system.

On November 7, Prabowo's is expected to release details about a new super-holding company for SOEs and other government-controlled funds to be known as the Daya Anagata Nusantara Management Agency, or Danantara.

While the new agency's exact remit and function is unclear, the administration has promoted the idea it will serve as an Indonesian version of Temasek, Singapore's successful sovereign wealth fund.

However, public comments and in-the-know sources suggest Danantara could be something quite different, with some viewing the move with trepidation as an indirect way to fund the president's signature pet projects without going through the usual Ministry of Finance-controlled budget appropriation process.

Concerns about the proposed shake-up focus on two main points. First, while Danantara's scope is unclear, it will likely overlap heavily in numerous areas with Indonesia's existing sovereign wealth fund, the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA), and the Ministry for State-Owned Enterprises helmed by Erick Thohir.

Second, with the new holding company looking like it will be under the authority of the presidential office, there are concerns the move could aim to direct SOE resources toward quixotic presidential priorities, including his energy security, free student lunch and food security policies, as well as possible patronage to political allies.

Indeed, senior officials at the powerful SOE ministry were caught on the hop when plans for the new holding company were first announced on October 22, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Proposals to overhaul the SOE ministry and establish a super holding company were first floated in a September 25 speech by Burhannudin Abdullah, former governor of the Bank of Indonesia and member of the advisory council for Prabowo, who was then still president-elect.