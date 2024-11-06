Brazilian Votorantim Conglomerate Explores U.S. Listing For Cement Division

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Votorantim, a large Brazilian industrial group, is considering a bold move. The company plans to list its cement division on the New York Stock Exchange. This decision comes as material firms seek higher valuations in more liquid markets.



The cement faces challenges worldwide. Votorantim's potential reflects a broader trend of companies adapting to pressures. The move could provide fresh capital for growth and modernization efforts.



Votorantim Cimentos, the group's cement arm, operates in 22 countries. It ranks as the seventh-largest cement producer globally. The division's annual production capacity reaches 57 million tonnes. This scale underscores the significance of the potential IPO.



In 2022, Votorantim Cimentos generated revenue of approximately R$28.5 billion ($5 billion). The company's financial performance has remained strong despite market fluctuations. This stability may appeal to potential investors in a New York listing.







The IPO discussions are still in early stages. Market conditions will play a crucial role in the final decision. Votorantim has explored similar options before. In 2013, the company canceled plans for a $3.7 billion listing in Brazil and the US.



Other industry players are making similar moves. Swiss cement giant Holcim announced plans to separate its North American operations. Greek firm Titan Cement International also aims to list its US operations. These actions highlight a shift in the industry's approach to capital markets.



Votorantim's recent financial results show promise. In the second quarter of 2024, the cement division reported a net profit of R$515 million ($90.4 million). This figure represents a 10% increase from the previous year. Global net revenue reached R$7 billion ($1.23 billion) during the same period.

The compan maintains a strong liquidity position. Total cash and financial investments amount to R$4.9 billion ($860 million). This financial health could attract investors looking for stable opportunities in the construction sector.



Votorantim's strategy aligns with other Brazilian conglomerates. Cosan, for example, recently filed for an IPO of its lubricants unit. However, market conditions led to a postponement. This highlights the importance of timing in such decisions.



Votorantim's diverse portfolio extends beyond cement. The group has interests in aluminum production, renewable energy, and banking. This diversification strategy helps mitigate risks associated with market volatility.



The cement industry's future depends on innovation and sustainability. Votorantim's IPO could fund research into greener production methods. This aligns with global efforts to reduce the construction sector's carbon footprint.







