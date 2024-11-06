UDC Showcases The Pearl Island's Maritime Excellence At Qatar Boat Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, proudly announces its participation in the Qatar Boat Show 2024 (QBS), a key event in the region's maritime industry. Through its subsidiary, Ronautica Middle East (RME), and the esteemed Corinthia Yacht Club, UDC will highlight

The Pearl Island's extensive marina services, luxury yachting facilities, and the upcoming launch of a Sailing Academy-a new venture bringing elite sailing education to Qatar. The Qatar Boat Show is poised to attract regional and global yacht enthusiasts, marine industry leaders, and prominent stakeholders to Doha, providing an ideal platform for UDC and Corinthia Yacht Club to unveil their new Sailing Academy. In this year's inaugural edition, UDC's dedicated presence emphasizes its commitment to advancing Qatar's maritime sector, enhancing The Pearl Island's status as a distinguished marine hub.

In this context, Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman, UDC President, CEO, and Member of The Board, stated:“The Pearl Island's maritime facilities are redefining excellence in the region. Through Ronautica Middle East's premium services, our world-class marina, and the exclusive offerings at Corinthia Yacht Club, we are elevating Qatar's position as a leading marine destination. We are also proud to launch the new Sailing Academy, a landmark initiative that underscores our commitment to enhancing Qatar's watersports culture. With the valued support of our partners at Monaco Yacht Club, we aim to cultivate a love for sailing and inspire future generations to embrace the sea.”

Ronautica Middle East will spotlight its role as the leading marina operator at The Pearl Island during this year's Qatar Boat Show. Known for excellence in marina management and nautical services, Ronautica operates Porto Arabia Marina-one of the largest marina facilities in the Middle East, offering 906 berths that accommodate yachts up to 65 meters and beyond."

At Qatar Boat Show, Corinthia Yacht Club-developed by UDC and managed by Corinthia Hotels-will showcase its refined private members' club in Porto Arabia. Known for providing exclusive benefits, concierge services, and access to premier experiences, Corinthia Yacht Club also offers reciprocal privileges with elite establishments by invitation.

Set to open in January 2025, the new Sailing Academy stands as Qatar's first dedicated sailing academy offering both sport and leisure sailing programs to a broad audience.

With specialised courses designed for individuals aged seven and above, the academy welcomes Corinthia Yacht Club members, non-members, schools, and corporate groups to explore the art of sailing.

The Academy's offerings include 5-Week Courses: Covering essential sailing concepts, from aerodynamics and safety to marine environment awareness. Holiday Camps and School Programs: Intensive sessions that allow children to develop their sailing skills during school breaks, making watersports accessible and educational. Corporate Packages and Team-Building Events: Designed for businesses seeking unique, cohesive experiences on the water.

Advanced Training and Boat Rentals: With a fleet of RS Zests and RS Cat 16s, the Academy provides options for both beginners and experienced sailors, supported by private coaching for regatta preparation.