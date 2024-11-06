Starting On A Trading Journey: Global Broker Octa's Guide Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 November 2024 - Asian markets are experiencing increased interest from novice traders. In Southeast Asia, trading has expanded rapidly, driven by growing internet access and an increasingly digital-savvy population. In Indonesia, active online traders grew by 18% , supported by a thriving sector and rising financial literacy. Across Southeast Asia, the digital is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 , highlighting the region's fast-paced growth and the broadening appeal of financial trading as a means to diversify income streams and improve financial security.





While the trend for trading is obvious, beginners often find themselves lost in the whirlpool of markets, assets, graphs, and tools. To facilitate entry for novice traders, Octa, a broker with globally recognised licences, explains how to get started and what assets to consider for first trades, offering vital tips on diversification and risk management.



Three assets for beginner traders

For those just starting their trading journey, selecting the right assets is crucial. Beginners should focus on stable, liquid, and widely traded instruments that offer enough volatility for profit opportunities but not too much unpredictability. In this guide, Octa explores three assets that meet these criteria.



Gold

Gold's historical stability makes it an excellent choice for beginner traders. It is less volatile than other financial instruments, and its liquidity ensures that traders can always find buyers or sellers when they need to close a position. Additionally, gold is well-supported by fundamental factors like inflation and geopolitical tensions, offering traders steady opportunities over the long term.



In 2024, with global markets facing heightened volatility and currencies in key Asian economies, including India and China, experiencing depreciation pressures, gold's appeal has strengthened. According to the OECD Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China, and India 2024 , currency fluctuations and rising inflation in these regions have prompted investors to seek more stable assets, making gold an increasingly attractive option.



Gold demand in Asia has surged to notable levels in 2024, driven by increased investments in gold bars and jewellery across the region. Thailand, for instance, saw consumer gold demand soar by 20% to 9 tonnes in Q2 2024 , marking the highest growth rate in Southeast Asia. With the festive season approaching in countries like India, the World Gold Council anticipates further boosts in gold demand, which, combined with global inflationary pressures, has pushed gold prices higher. For beginner traders, these stable and growing trends make gold an attractive asset in terms of stability and long-term growth potential.



For beginners, trading gold is fairly straightforward. They can either take long positions (buy gold when they believe prices will rise) or short positions (sell when they expect prices to fall). For example, those who opened long positions at $2,604 per ounce see gains of $116 per ounce. With a 1,000-ounce trade, this translates into a profit of $116,000.



EURUSD

The EURUSD pair is among the most popular and liquid in the Forex market, making it perfect for beginners. Liquidity is key here, as it promotes tight spreads and allows traders to enter and exit positions without facing significant slippage. Furthermore, EURUSD trading volumes are among the highest globally, allowing beginners to buy and sell easily, even with small amounts of capital.



Moreover, this currency pair is preferable for beginners due to the wide availability of market information. Anyone can easily find analyses, forecasts, and educational resources online, making it simpler to understand how the asset behaves. The EURUSD pair is also relatively stable, meaning that wild price swings are less common, allowing beginners to learn the market without excessive volatility. For example, traders who sold EURUSD at $1.12 and closed at $1.08 can earn $333 from a 0.1-lot trade. This illustrates that even small trades can bring tangible profits.



Beginners can start by analysing key economic data from the U.S. and the Eurozone. The pair reacts to major announcements like GDP figures, interest rate changes, and employment reports. However, it's advised to avoid trading when news is released to protect the capital allocated for trading from unexpected volatility.



Brent and WTI

Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil are two of the most significant commodities traded worldwide, often referred to as 'black gold'. They are attractive assets for beginners because of their liquidity and frequent price movements, allowing for opportunities to profit in both rising and falling markets.



Oil is a highly liquid commodity, meaning that traders can easily buy and sell contracts without much risk of slippage. Furthermore, oil prices are strongly influenced by global factors such as geopolitical events, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in energy policies. This gives traders clear cues to watch for when planning their trades. One of the most common strategies for trading oil is to follow geopolitical events and OPEC's (The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) decisions, which can influence prices dramatically. However, traders should also keep in mind that such events may provoke increased volatility.



Beginners can easily enter oil trading as a rather small deposit is enough. For example, traders who opened a sell order on Brent at $79 and closed it at $69 can earn a $1,000 profit from just a $100 capital investment.



Diversification as the #1 rule for beginners

Diversification is spreading investments across different asset classes to reduce risk. If one asset underperforms, others in the portfolio may still do well, helping to protect the trader's capital.



For beginner traders, diversification is an essential risk management strategy. Instead of putting their whole capital into one asset, such as gold or oil, they can spread their investment across multiple assets, reducing the risk of significant losses. Diversifying also allows traders to take advantage of different market conditions. For instance, when gold prices rise during times of uncertainty, oil may experience price drops due to falling demand.



Kar Yong Ang, financial market analyst at Octa broker, notes: 'Diversification isn't just a strategy-it's a necessity for new traders. By allocating funds across multiple assets, traders can protect their portfolios from unexpected market movements, ensuring that no single downturn significantly impacts trading results.' He adds that a well-diversified portfolio might allocate 40% to gold, 30% to EURUSD, and 30% to Brent crude oil.



Five tips for beginner traders



new traders can improve their chances of success by first learning the financial markets' fundamentals. This includes the understanding of what drives asset prices and how market events, like geopolitical changes or central bank announcements, affect asset prices.traders should use a demo account to trade in simulated conditions before risking real money. This gives newcomers a valuable chance to familiarise themselves with the platform, learn the ropes, and refine their strategies without financial risk.one of the biggest mistakes beginners make is over-leveraging. Less experienced traders should never risk more than 5% of their total deposit on any single trade. This way, even if a trade goes wrong, the impact on the account balance will be more manageable.more often than not, it'a good strategy to spread investments across different assets. Diversification allows traders to reduce risk and make their portfolios more resilient to market fluctuations.financial markets are constantly changing, and successful traders never stop learning. To stay ahead, traders follow market news, attend webinars, and continuously study new strategies.For beginner traders in Asia, starting with reliable assets such as gold, the EURUSD currency pair, and oil provides a solid foundation. Trading offers the opportunity to create additional income but requires careful planning, strategic diversification, and continuous learning.By following these tips and focusing on stable, widely traded assets, new traders can build a profitable trading strategy while managing risk effectively. Emerging traders will profit tremendously from remembering that patience and discipline are key. With the right approach, trading can become a valuable source of income.