(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Yoshimoto Kogyo and Mitsubishi Corporation have signed a business partnership agreement for co-creation of business using "laughter"

Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Yoshimoto Kogyo) and Mitsubishi Corporation have agreed to consider business co-creation, including solving consumers' issues through“laughter”, overseas development of“comedy content”, and content production using digital transformation, and have concluded a business partnership agreement.

With the advent of a super-aged society in Japan, there is a renewed focus on the health benefits of laughter, as people seek to prevent dementia and brain aging, and achieve well-being. Yoshimoto Kogyo and MC will work together to solve the health issues faced by consumers through laughter and health care. In addition, MC intends to widely promote Japan's excellent intangible assets as brands in the overseas markets and will jointly deliver Yoshimoto Kogyo's Japanese comedy content as an attractive intangible asset to the rest of the world. The companies will utilize MC's digital transformation expertise to capture and monitor consumer health data and to produce comedy content, aiming to co-create new added value through the combination of comedy and digital technology.

Based on this agreement, Yoshimoto Kogyo will be responsible for the planning and production of content and collaborative goods that it has cultivated through its business to date, while MC will utilize its human resources and networks both in Japan and overseas, its business expertise in digital and health care, and its manufacturing and sales network for retail and miscellaneous goods. In addition, the two companies will aim to create new businesses through the exchange of human resources.

Specifically, the companies will begin joint discussions on (1) new services based on solving health issues through laughter, (2) joint production and distribution of new content utilizing digital technology, (3) overseas development of comedy content, (4) regional revitalization utilizing the business platforms of both groups, (5) production and sales of merchandise, and (6) other new services.

Through this initiative, Yoshimoto Kogyo and MC aim to provide“Smart Life,” a healthier and better lifestyle, to people around the world.

About Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Head office: 11-6 Sennichimae, Namba, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Representative: Akihiko Okamoto, President and Chief Executive Officer

Established: 1912

Business description: Theater operation, talent agency, production and sales of video and other content, other businesses

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Head office: 3-1, Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Katsuya Nakanishi, Representative Director, President and CEO

Established: 1954

Business description: The company develops diversified businesses in a wide range of industries through its eight groups: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, S.L.C. (Smart-Life Creation), and Power Solution

Inquiry Recipient

Mitsubishi Corporation

Telephone: +81-3-3210-2171

Source: Mitsubishi CorporationSectors: Daily News