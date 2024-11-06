Jordan's Produce Exports Reach Five-Year High Amid Growing Global Demand

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- Jordan's fruit and vegetable exports surged to 522,000 tons by the end of October, marking a 17% year-on-year increase and setting the highest export volume in five years, according to data from the of Agriculture.This growth underscores a strong recovery in the sector, positioning the Kingdom's agricultural exports as a rising force in regional markets, with further gains projected through 2024.The Ministry reported that cumulative exports have reached 99% of total projected volumes for 2023. Date exports showed particularly robust growth, driven by a 190% increase in shipments to the UK, now accounting for 17% of Jordan's date exports.This expansion aligns with the country's broader strategy to tap into premium markets, emphasizing quality and regional differentiation.Meanwhile, sheep exports saw a record-breaking 141% increase, reaching 704,000 heads a new benchmark for Jordan's livestock exports.Tomato exports, aided by strategic support from the Ministry, have entered new markets in Egypt and Yemen, reflecting Jordan's growing footprint in the region.These achievements are part of the National Sustainable Agriculture Plan, which focuses on expanding agricultural reach, enhancing post-harvest processes, and securing export agreements with regional and international partners.Jordan's premium produce is increasingly recognized for its quality, establishing a distinctive brand in competitive global markets.