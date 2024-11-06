ROCKWOOL Signs Deal To Purchase Land, Eyes West Midlands Manufacturing Site To Boost Supply Of Non-Combustible Insulation

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global non-combustible insulation ROCKWOOL today announced it has signed an agreement to buy 114 acres (or 46 hectares) of land at the Peddimore site, north east of Birmingham, with the intention to build a state-of-the-art facility featuring proprietary electric melting for its stone wool insulation products.

The new facility would boost capacity for UK and Republic of Ireland customers, whilst also supporting ROCKWOOL's ambitious global sustainability plans. This significant investment would also create skilled long-term jobs and local supply chain opportunities as well as help in achieving the UK's net zero targets and in creating a safer and more sustainable built environment through ROCKWOOL's portfolio of non-combustible and recyclable stone wool insulation products.

Local community consultation plans

The Peddimore site, which is designated specifically for manufacturing use, is included in Birmingham City Council's Development Plan and has outline planning permission for a manufacturing facility. Key infrastructure including a new access road and roundabout into the site is already in place, servicing an adjacent facility built in 2023.

In the coming weeks, ROCKWOOL will begin consulting with the community about its plans, including open house events where community members can meet ROCKWOOL leaders and learn about the business as well as its commitment to delivering social and environmental value in the communities in which it operates. ROCKWOOL will subsequently submit applications to Birmingham City Council to adapt the existing planning permissions to its specific proposal.

Information about the plans will also be made available at as the proposal develops.

Building on long-term success

Nick Wilson, Managing Director of ROCKWOOL UK & Ireland, said:

“We're very excited at the opportunity to expand the business into the West Midlands that would enable us to boost our production capacity in the UK and to create quality jobs and business opportunities in the local community. During the past 45 years, we have built a strong foundation at our site in South Wales where we will continue to manufacture and invest for the long-term, and are now looking to build on that success with a second manufacturing plant at the Peddimore site.

“The West Midlands has a skilled, local workforce, a strong manufacturing tradition, and excellent transport links, so it is an ideal location for us to expand our business in the UK and bolster our service to customers in the Midlands and across the north of England and Scotland. We're looking forward to sharing our plans with the local community and are fully committed to being a good neighbour and partner for the Minworth and wider West Midlands community.”

Notes to editors:

