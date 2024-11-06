AC Milan secures 3-1 win against Real Madrid in Champions League

(MENAFN) Italy's AC Milan stunned holders with a 3-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain on Tuesday, while Sporting Lisbon, led by Viktor Gyokeres, secured a remarkable 4-1 win over England's Manchester City in Lisbon.



Milan took the lead early in the match when German defender Malick Thiaw scored a goal. Real Madrid responded in the 23rd minute, with Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior converting a penalty after being fouled in the box. However, Milan regained the lead just before halftime, as former Real Madrid player Alvaro Morata scored in the 39th minute. The Italian side sealed the win in the 73rd minute when Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders added a third goal.



This victory marked a historic achievement for Milan, as they defeated Real Madrid for the first time in 15 years. Milan's goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, played a crucial role in the win, making nine crucial saves and earning the title of man of the match.



With the win, Milan now have six points from four matches, moving into 18th place in the standings, while Real Madrid, also with six points, slipped to 17th place.

