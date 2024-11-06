(MENAFN) As the brutal conflict in the Gaza Strip rages on, more Palestinian lives were lost yesterday. In parallel, Israeli Prime has moved to solidify Israel's control over the strategic "Philadelphia" corridor, a critical area that lies between Gaza and Egypt. Netanyahu's decision to construct reinforced military positions in this region, despite ongoing disputes with Egypt and Hamas, has sparked widespread condemnation from Palestinian groups.



This action is part of Israel's broader strategy to maintain a permanent military presence along this vital axis, which could jeopardize ongoing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange talks between Hamas and Israel. These negotiations have faltered, largely due to Netanyahu's insistence on controlling the area.



The Israeli military has started building the necessary infrastructure to support these new positions, including plans to supply electricity and internet to the sites. This follows Israel's declaration of "operational control" over the Philadelphia corridor, a development that has further strained relations with Egypt.



The Philadelphia corridor, also known as the Salah al-Din axis, stretches 14.5 kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea to the Kerem Shalom crossing. It serves as the buffer zone between Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula. This area has long been a point of contention, starting with the Camp David Accords in 1979 and continuing through the Oslo II Accords in 1995, which designated it as a buffer zone aimed at preventing the smuggling of weapons and other contraband. Israel’s recent actions, however, have faced fierce opposition from both Egypt and Palestinian factions, underscoring the ongoing geopolitical challenges surrounding Gaza.

