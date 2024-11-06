(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Georgian Prime Irakli Kobakhidze on the successful conclusion of the country's parliamentary elections. In his message, Pezeshkian praised the victory of the Georgian Dream Party, interpreting it as a clear reflection of the Georgian people's will and choice. He acknowledged the significance of the election as a milestone for Georgian democracy and its commitment to free and fair electoral processes.



The Iranian president expressed his confidence that the election results would lead to further progress and enhanced well-being for the Georgian people. He also highlighted the positive impact the outcome could have on strengthening bilateral ties between Iran and Georgia, fostering greater cooperation in various regional matters. Pezeshkian emphasized the mutual benefits that could arise from deeper collaboration between the two nations.



The elections, held on October 26, 2024, saw the Georgian Dream Party, led by Bidzina Ivanishvili, secure a strong victory. This outcome reaffirmed the party’s significant influence in the Georgian political landscape, continuing their dominance in the country’s parliamentary affairs.



Since its establishment in 2012, the Georgian Dream Party, a center-left political organization, has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s political direction. The continued success of the party underscores its ability to maintain broad popular support and its central role in Georgia’s ongoing development.

