IT Park Uzbekistan: Strengthening Strategic Partnerships With Japan In IT And Outsourcing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOU with Japan-Uzbekistan Silk Road Foundation

Uzbekistan Outsourcing in Japan

Meeting with Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Global Marketing Director Jamila Khalibaeva and IT Bilim CEO Farrukh Rasulev

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In October 2024, a delegation from IT Park Uzbekistan, led by Global Marketing and Communications Director Jamila Khalibaeva, conducted a series of strategic meetings and events in Japan to enhance collaboration and present Uzbekistan as a premier destination for IT outsourcing and investment. These engagements underscored the growing recognition of Uzbekistan's technological potential and the country's strategic importance as a regional IT hub.Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference (UOC) in TokyoThe Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference (UOC) took place on October 31 at the COREDO Muromachi Terrace in Tokyo, drawing considerable interest from Japan's business community. Organized by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, IT Park Uzbekistan, and IT Bilim, with support from the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Japan and Japan-Uzbekistan Silk Road Foundation (JUSRF) and JETRO, the conference welcomed over 130 attendees from more than 110 Japanese companies. Participants included representatives from IT firms, GameDev companies, educational institutions, and major corporations.It is important to note that this marks the second Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference held in Japan, emphasizing the increasing recognition and enthusiasm among Japanese businesses for Uzbekistan's strategic role as an IT and outsourcing partner. The continued interest and growing participation reflect the strengthening ties and collaborative potential between the two countries' technology sectors.The event showcased Uzbekistan's potential as an outsourcing hub, emphasizing its young and skilled workforce, favorable business environment, and government-backed incentives for IT companies. Presentations highlighted programs like Zero Risk, which provide export-oriented firms with free office space and technical support during their first year of operations. They also detailed other benefits to foreign investors, including tax breaks and streamlined regulatory procedures. These advantages have positioned Uzbekistan as an attractive destination for international IT collaborations and investments.The conference also provided an opportunity for Japanese IT-businesses to explore how they could integrate Uzbek talent into their operations during the success cases sessions from Japanese IT companies which already established operations within IT Park Uzbekistan. The sessions covered various aspects of the outsourcing ecosystem, from technical expertise to the availability of multilingual professionals capable of meeting the demands of global markets. The discussions were enriched by success stories from Japanese companies already established in Uzbekistan, highlighting such collaborations' significant advantages and potential. The event concluded with networking opportunities, facilitating dialogue between Uzbek and Japanese stakeholders and setting the stage for future partnerships.Signing a Memorandum with the Japan-Uzbekistan Silk Road FoundationA key outcome of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with the Japan-Uzbekistan Silk Road Foundation (JUSRF), a major public corporate foundation in Japan. This agreement aims to strengthen bilateral ties and advance IT and outsourcing initiatives between the two countries. JUSRF comprises over 90 members, including large corporations, SMEs, regional entities, and educational institutions, and is instrumental in fostering cross-border partnerships.The memorandum lays the groundwork for comprehensive support to Japanese companies entering the Uzbek market, offering assistance in business registration, legal advisory services, and facilitating connections with local partners. It also includes plans to engage Uzbek IT specialists in Japanese projects, enhancing their competitiveness and aligning their skills with international standards. By promoting collaboration in IT and outsourcing, the partnership is expected to create new opportunities for Uzbek firms to integrate into the Japanese market, thus accelerating the growth of the country's high-tech sector.Beyond business operations, the collaboration will focus on professional development, with planned seminars and training sessions to equip Uzbek specialists with knowledge of advanced Japanese technologies and business methodologies. These initiatives will not only support the growth of Uzbekistan's IT sector but also pave the way for knowledge and technology exchange, enhancing the capabilities of both nations' workforce.Meetings with Japanese Companies and OrganizationsThroughout the visit, the IT Park delegation engaged with several prominent Japanese companies and organizations, each meeting highlighting unique areas of collaboration:Toppan Digital Co. Ltd.: A meeting was held with representatives of Toppan Digital, led by Executive Director Nobuhiro Iizuka. Established in 2023, Toppan Digital has quickly become a leader in digital transformation, providing services to the Toppan Group and other external clients, including government banks. The company shared its advancements in VR and 3D technology and expressed interest in a joint project to create digital replicas of Uzbekistan's historical monuments. Additionally, Toppan Digital is considering establishing an office in Uzbekistan. Both parties committed to continued collaboration to provide international experience and opportunities for Uzbek professionals.Japan Association of Semiconductor and Automation (JASA): Discussions centered on opportunities for collaboration. JASA, established in 2005 and comprising over 200 member companies, plays a vital role in Japan's tech industry by promoting market analysis, professional development, and global expansion. The association expressed strong interest in Uzbekistan as a new and promising market for expansion. The focus was on training Uzbek specialists to support Japanese projects, particularly in adopting cutting-edge technologies like IoT.Toyota Tsusho Corporation: In discussions with Eiji Yatabe, Head of the Digital Division, plans were made for Toyota Tsusho to establish a regional office in Uzbekistan. Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary of the Toyota Group, operates globally in sectors such as automotive, digital solutions, energy, and infrastructure. The company expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with Uzbek IT firms, leveraging Uzbekistan's English-speaking workforce to expand operations across the Caucasus and CIS regions. The meeting emphasized the potential for joint digital and infrastructure projects, with a commitment to explore further partnerships that would benefit both the Uzbek and Japanese markets. Additionally, Toyota Tsusho plans to conduct an in-depth market analysis of Central Asia to identify strategic growth opportunities.IT Park Uzbekistan's visit to Japan marks a significant milestone in strengthening economic and technological ties between the two nations. By forming strategic partnerships and signing key agreements, Uzbekistan continues to position itself as a leading IT and outsourcing hub. With a rapidly growing tech sector, supported by government initiatives such as tax incentives and programs like Zero Risk and Regional HQ, IT Park provides an ideal environment for international companies to expand and thrive. The collaboration with Japanese organizations will not only drive investment and job creation but also facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, enhancing the competitiveness of Uzbekistan's workforce on a global scale.Explore more opportunities:

Akbar Abdusalyamov

IT Park Uzbekistan

it-park

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.