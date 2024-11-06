Seminar On“What Are The Issues In Publishing And Translating Books”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A powerful seminar on the subject of“What Are the Issues in Publishing and Translating Books” was held during 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, gathering notable personalities from the fields of literature, publishing, and government. The seminar was led by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Festival President & Chancellor of AAFT University of & Arts, who provided deep insights into the challenges faced by the publishing and translation sectors.



Ruchi Sharma Kapoor, a renowned poet, shared her perspective on the subject, followed by Anil Varma, a well-known publisher from Star Publication & Hindi Book Centre, who spoke about the practical difficulties in book publishing. Noted writer/director Vivek Sharma also added valuable thoughts, while acclaimed author Vivek Mishra expressed his views on the intricacies of translation.



Raghubir Sharma, Assistant Director of the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, provided a comprehensive summary of the seminar. Prominent columnist and journalist Bharathi S Pradhan, from Mumbai, shared her experience in the field, while Shri Jagannath Sarkar, Member of the Lok Sabha, graced the event and blessed the participants. In recognition of his contribution, Shri Sarkar was honored with life membership of the prestigious International Film & Television Club.



As part of the event, a poster designed by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Forum, featuring Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, was also released, with words of appreciation shared by Sushil Bharti festival Director also Broadcasting Director of Marwah Studios.



In a significant moment, the cover of the upcoming book“Educate A Woman, Empower A Woman – Her Strength is her Empowerment”, written by Mr. Rinkku R Nigam, was officially launched. This book aims to inspire and motivate women, emphasizing the importance of education and empowerment in society.



The seminar concluded with the presentation of mementoes to the dignitaries, leaving the attendees with valuable insights into the future of publishing and translating literature.





Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143