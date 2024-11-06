Unstable Weather Expected With Rain, Thunderstorms, And Hail Forecast

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- A mild day is forecast across Jordan on Wednesday, with cooler temperatures over high mountain areas and moderate conditions elsewhere.However, the country will gradually experience unstable weather from the afternoon, as cloud cover increases at various altitudes and scattered, irregular rain showers are expected, particularly in the southeastern regions.As evening approaches, rainfall is forecast to extend to several regions, with periods of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hail in some areas. Winds will be moderate from the southeast, picking up intermittently and causing dust, especially in desert regions.The Meteorological Department has issued advisories for drivers to be cautious of slick roads in rain-affected areas, the potential for sudden flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, and reduced visibility due to dust, particularly in desert regions.Warnings also include the risk of thunderstorms and hail in certain areas.Unstable weather is anticipated to continue into Thursday, with cloud cover at various altitudes and scattered showers, sometimes accompanied by thunder and hail, expected across different parts of the country, especially in the morning hours.By the afternoon, rain chances are expected to decrease, with moderate southeasterly winds causing occasional dust in desert areas.On Friday, temperatures are forecast to remain around seasonal averages, with generally mild weather and some scattered clouds at different altitudes. Moderate southeasterly winds will persist.Saturday is expected to bring a slight rise in temperatures, maintaining overall mild conditions with partial cloud cover. Winds will remain moderate from the southeast.Expected high and low temperatures today are as follows: East Amman 24 C - 14 C, West Amman 22 C - 12 C, northern highlands 21 C - 11 C, Sharah highlands 22 C - 10 C, desert areas 27 C - 13 C, plains 25 C - 14 C, northern Jordan Valley 30 C - 19 C, southern Jordan Valley 32 C - 21 C, Dead Sea 31 C - 20 C, and Aqaba 31 C - 19 C.