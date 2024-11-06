Amman-Based Industries Surpass JOD 5 Billion In Exports Despite Slight Drop

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- Industrial exports from businesses registered under the Amman Chamber of (ACI) topped JOD 5 billion in the first ten months of 2024, reflecting a resilient performance despite a marginal 1.3% decline compared to the same period last year.The ACI reported that export certifications for its member businesses totaled JOD 5.778 billion, just shy of last year's JOD 5.856 billion.Several key sectors delivered notable growth, with export increases ranging from 5% in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to a robust 26.5% in wood and furniture products.Conversely, mining exports saw a significant drop of 28.8%, while packaging, paper, and office supplies fell by 4.9%.More than half of these exports were driven by demand in four primary markets: the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, amounting to JOD 3.660 billion collectively.Exports to the U.S. experienced the most pronounced growth, soaring by 48.7% to reach JOD 1.425 billion, a substantial increase over last year's JOD 958 million.Meanwhile, exports to Iraq rose by 12.1% to JOD 803 million. Saudi Arabia and India saw declines, with exports dropping by 3.5% and 24.9%, respectively.Regionally, Arab countries ranked as the top export destination with a total of JOD 2.589 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian nations at JOD 1.136 billion.North America accounted for JOD 1.456 billion in exports, while Europe and South America received JOD 288 million and JOD 76 million, respectively.Exports to Africa and non-EU European countries amounted to JOD 28 million and JOD 192 million.Among Jordan's industrial sectors, chemicals and cosmetics led with JOD 1.314 billion in exports, followed by mining at JOD 1.268 billion, and engineering, electrical, and IT products at JOD 928 million.The food, agriculture, and livestock sector contributed JOD 668 million, while pharmaceuticals and medical supplies added JOD 568 million, and the leather and garment sector reached JOD 433 million.Other export contributions included plastics and rubber products (JOD 255 million), packaging and paper (JOD 229 million), construction materials (JOD 96 million), and wood and furniture (JOD 18 million).The Amman Chamber of Industry, established in 1962, represents over 8,600 industrial businesses employing approximately 159,000 workers, collectively capitalized at JOD 5 billion.