Video game industry in Jordan emerges as powerful driver for both economic growth, social development

(MENAFN) The video game industry in Jordan is emerging as a powerful driver for both economic growth and social development, offering broad opportunities beyond just programming, according to stakeholders and IT investors. They highlighted that the sector provides a range of career and investment prospects across various fields and commended the royal support for this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.



Next Saturday, the World Mobile Game Makers Conference, organized by the Jordan Game Lab initiative (an arm of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development), will take place at the King Hussein Convention Center near the Dead Sea.



Sami Smirat, the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, noted that the government has made the growth of the gaming and esports industries a priority. This focus aligns with Jordan’s economic modernization agenda, positioning the country as a regional and global leader in gaming development.



Smirat also mentioned that the government’s economic modernization plan includes providing necessary support to the industry, streamlining regulations, and nurturing creative industries from 2023 to 2025.



Additionally, the National Strategy for Games and Esports, launched in October 2023 by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with various stakeholders, aims to transform Jordan into a global hub for game development. This strategy focuses on fostering innovation, promoting competition, raising awareness about the industry’s value, and creating a secure and supportive environment for gamers.

MENAFN06112024000045015687ID1108855715