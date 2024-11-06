عربي


Estonian President Alar Karis Concludes Official Visit To Jordan

11/6/2024 4:01:05 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- President Alar Karis of Estonia departed from Amman on Wednesday, concluding a four-day official visit to Jordan.
Bidding farewell to President Karis at Queen Alia International Airport were Jordan's Minister of Environment, Muawieh Radaideh, who served as head of protocol, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, and Amman Governor Yasser Adwan.

Jordan News Agency

