Estonian President Alar Karis Concludes Official Visit To Jordan

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- President Alar Karis of Estonia departed from Amman on Wednesday, concluding a four-day official visit to Jordan.Bidding farewell to President Karis at Queen Alia International Airport were Jordan's of Environment, Muawieh Radaideh, who served as head of protocol, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, and Amman Governor Yasser Adwan.

