SIKA CLOSES ACQUISITION OF CHEMA – A HIGH-PERFORMING MORTAR COMPANY IN PERU

Sika has closed the acquisition of Chema, a leading producer of tile setting materials in Peru with operations throughout the whole country. The acquisition strengthens Sika's position in the fast-growing mortar and offers significant cross-selling opportunities through increased distribution presence and a complementary footprint.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Chema has a strong presence in the distribution channel, offering a comprehensive range of tile setting materials renowned for their high quality and ease of application. The wide customer base appreciates the efficient logistical organization and reliability of supply, coupled with a first-class product and solutions offering. Four modern factories and seven warehouses provide nationwide manufacturing and distribution coverage. The acquisition significantly expands Sika's Building Finishing portfolio and provides exciting cross-selling opportunities with Sika's complementary products such as sealants, adhesives, liquid-applied membranes, and waterproofing products.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Americas:“With our combined businesses, we have an excellent platform to accelerate our growth in Peru. The expanded product offering and geographic footprint will enable us to better serve new and existing customers with complete solutions throughout the whole country. We warmly welcome the Chema employees to our Sika family.”

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and the industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With around 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

