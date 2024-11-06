Logistics Automation Market Growth Expected To Reach US$ 147.4 Billion By 2030 Mecalux, S.A., Kion Group AG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By application, the management segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe.

- Allied ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Logistics Automation Market was valued at $49.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $147.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in e-commerce, advancements in robotics technologies, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and improved efficiency and workforce safety have boosted the growth of the global logistics automation market. However, high initial investment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of autonomous vehicles & drones and greater demand for warehouse automation from developing countries are expected to open new opportunities in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 305 Pages) at:The key players profiled in this report includeKion Group AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, SSI Schaefer Group, Jungheinrich AG, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Mecalux, S.A., Knapp AGLabor shortages are currently being faced across the globe, which in turn is creating the demand for warehouse automation. Moreover, companies in emerging countries such as China and India, are also adopting automation in warehouse to get ahead of labor shortage. For instance, in 2022, Cainiao Network Technology built the largest unmanned warehouse in Southeast Asia for Thai courier Flash Express. This unmanned warehouse can process 6,000 parcels a day and this can rise to 20,000 a day during peak season. Henceforth, greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries is the factor that will be creating new growth opportunities for logistics automation market during the forecast period.The significant factors impacting the growth of the logistics automation market comprise improved efficiency & workforce safety, growth in e-commerce, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and advancements in robotics technologies. Moreover, factors such as high initial investment, are expected to be hampering the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of autonomous vehicles & drones, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging economies are expected to create new growth opportunities for the logistics automation market during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Based on organization size, the global logistics automation market is segregated into SME, and large enterprises. Large enterprises are utilizing automated material handling technology for several processes such as categorization and moving heavy items, or containers within warehouse. In addition, autonomous mobile robots are also being utilized to move materials from picking area to order packing area within the warehouse. For instance, in January 2022, DHL supply chain announced $15 million investment in robotics solutions from Boston Dynamics to further automate warehousing in North America. Boston Dynamics will equip DHL facilities with "Stretch", which is a robot designed to automate unloading process in distribution centers.By region, the global logistics automation market size across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. This is due to high adoption of automated systems for warehouse & distribution centers and technological advancements. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in e-commerce, surge in adoption of automation solutions such as robotics technology, autonomous mobile robots, and greater need for fast last-mile delivery services.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:North America is expected to dominate the global logistics automation market owing to growth in e-commerce and adoption of automation solutions as a result of labor shortages in the region. Moreover, adoption of robots in the region has been observed, which is expected to create demand for automation solutions and in turn is anticipated to contribute in the growth of the market . For instance, in August 2021, Yandex Self-Driving Group partnered with Grubhub to operate delivery robots on college campuses in the U.S. Moreover, in 2020, Hyundai Motor Group acquired controlling interest in Boston Dynamics with the aim of advancing robotics and mobility.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:By application, the warehouse and storage management segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global logistics automation market, owing to adoption of stacker cranes, automated guided vehicles, and pallet conveyor systems. However, the transportation management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, as it assists in decreasing freight costs, tracking deliveries in real-time, and improving customer service.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy component, the software segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the transportation management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By end-use industry, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Logistics Business Outsourcing Market-Fifth-party Logistics Market -Supply Chain Risk Management Market -Retail Logistics Market -

