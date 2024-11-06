Mortgage Transactions Exceed Qr10bn In Q3

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The volume of mortgage transactions achieved during the third quarter (Q3) of this year reached 351 transactions with a total amount of QR10.802bn.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 190 (equivalent to 54.1 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 84 transactions (equivalent to 23.9 percent). Then Umm Slal Municipality with 26 transactions (equivalent to 7.5 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, according to data by Ministry of Justice.

Regarding the value of mortgages in Q3, 2024, Doha Municipality comes first with amount of QR8.763bn while Al Shamal Municipality registered the lowest value which reached QR2.160m.

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions it was revealed that the ratio of the number of mortgage transactions in all transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Doha Municipality. It was also found that the amounts of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate compared to the number of mortgage transactions.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during Q3, 2024 revealed that Doha Municipality has registered eight mortgaged properties while Al Rayyan Municipality has registered two properties of the top ten mortgaged properties.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 73 percent of the total value of the whole mortgage transactions that were processed during Q3, 2024.

The volume of mortgage transactions achieved during Q3 of 2023 reached 510 transactions with a total amount of QR10.437bn.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of transactions with 230 (equivalent to 45.1 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Dhaayen Municipality with 139 transactions (equivalent to 27.3 percent). Then Al Rayyan Municipality with 83 transactions (equivalent to 16.3 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties.