QNB Event Partner Of 'The Network Forum Middle East Meeting & Conference 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group announced its sponsorship as the Event Partner of The Forum Middle East Meeting & 2024, a key gathering for over 100 capital leaders from post-trade, asset management and servicing, investment, and custody sectors.

This partnership comes in line with the Bank's vision and approach towards supporting and banking events hosted by Qatar such as the Network Forum that has proven its role as a landmark event.

Commenting on this partnership, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President at QNB Group Communications said” Our sponsorship of this prestigious event aligns with our commitment to advancing Qatar's role as a central hub for financial and banking innovation. We are fostering valuable discussions that shape the future of capital markets in the region”.

Over two days, speakers will share insights and discuss the latest trends that are shaping the future of finance and money including but not limited to ınternational ınvestors main requirements for GCC and ME Markets; shortening the Settlement Cycle; DLT, and Digital Assets in GCC.