From Muffler To Sheesh Mahal: Kejriwal's Viral Dinner Video Draws Scorn From BJP, Cong

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) BJP and leaders on Wednesday came down heavily on former Delhi Chief and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal after a allegedly showed him indulging in a luxurious dinner, calling it an "unfortunate" display of wealth from the self-proclaimed "Aam Aadmi (common man)."

The video, circulating widely on social media, allegedly shows Kejriwal seated at an eight-seater dining table adorned with an array of extravagant dishes. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is seen seated beside him, along with several others, in a setting marked by elegant decor, fine cutlery, and lavish interiors.

BJP and Congress leaders joined social media users in bashing Kejriwal for the opulent display of wealth, with some mocking the stark contrast to his previous "common man" image. The incident sparked a wave of criticism online, with many pointing to the luxury of his surroundings as out of touch with the ordinary people he claims to represent.

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain reacted strongly to the video, remarking, "Kejriwal once portrayed himself as an 'Aam Aadmi' - but it was all for show."

Hussain further stated, "Earlier, he used to wear a muffler and cough. Now, his cough is cured, while all of Delhi is left coughing."

Speaking to IANS, Hussain further accused Kejriwal of 'hypocrisy', noting, "He once said he wouldn't take an official house, yet he's built himself a 'Sheesh Mahal.' He said he'd avoid official cars, yet now he travels by helicopter. If only every common man had the privilege to dine in this manner; Kejriwal has shown his true colours."

"Kejriwal was never a true 'Aam Aadmi.' He was an IRS officer living in comfort, with both he and his wife drawing high salaries," Hussain said. "Now we see the reality behind the muffler and the loose shirt - a life of luxury."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also slammed Kejriwal, describing the video as "unfortunate."

Speaking to IANS, Dikshit said, "Normally, no one would comment on such personal matters. However, it is unfortunate the way Kejriwal sold his simple life."

Dikshit questioned Kejriwal's commitment to his so-called modest lifestyle, adding, "Kejriwal has always used simplicity as a weapon against others, but this video raises serious questions. He once tried to tarnish the image of every leader by presenting himself as humble and down-to-earth. Today, however, we see him enjoying luxuries that far exceed even the grand Chhappan Bhog."

Dikshit concluded that the viral video shows Kejriwal's dark reality, saying, "From day one in politics, his goal seems clear - to enjoy power and luxury. Back then, he ate dal-roti because he had no choice. Now, with access to wealth and power, his appetite has expanded."