BJP To Support MNS On Shivadi Seat, Take On Each Other In Rest Of Maha

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) In a major twist to the tussle for power between the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, the BJP has unilaterally announced its support to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) nominee from Shivadi constituency in South Mumbai, Bala Nandgaonkar who is locked in a direct fight against the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Ajay Chaudhary.

The announcement in this regard was made by Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar late on Tuesday night even though MNS is not a part of the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

With the BJP's move, Chaudhary will have to strive to garner support from non-Marathi speaking voters instead of merely banking on support from 'Marathi Manoos.'

“The BJP wants to vote for Bala Nandgaonkar. I don't know whether he and his party will call us. But the BJP wants to campaign for 'Engine' (which is MNS' poll symbol),” said Shelar.

“The BJP's support to MNS is not in Maharashtra but only limited to the Shivadi Constituency. There was a thought that the Mahayuti should field its nominee from Shivadi constituency but it was not done. The Mahayuti has its nominees in 35 of the total 36 seats in Greater Mumbai but MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) are pitted against each other in Shivadi constituency,” said Shelar defending the party's decision to support Bala Nandgaonkar.

He claimed that the BJP will work hard for Bala Nandgaonkar's victory.

He reiterated that the tie-up between the BJP and MNS is limited to Shivadi only and not in other constituencies.

Incidentally, the BJP and MNS are fighting against each other in several constituencies across Maharashtra.

“The election is a celebration of democracy. We have to move forward on ideology. Some old friends have not contacted us. But Uddhav Thackeray betrayed us and his name will be reported in history as a traitor,” claimed Shelar.

Shelar attacked Uddhav Thackeray for breaking the alliance with the BJP and joining hands with the Congress and NCP to gain power.

“However, Uddhav Thackeray did not utter a single word despite the Congress party's repeated insults to VD Savarkar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government did not hand over the case of killing of sadhus in Palghar to the CBI,” he claimed.

Shelar's announcement comes after Shiv Sena nominee Sada Sarvankar did not withdraw his nomination in support of MNS candidate Amit Thackeray.

Shelar and DCM Devendra Fadnavis had made a strong pitch for the Mahayuti extending its support to the MNS nominee from the Mahim seat, Amit Thackeray.

They were of the view that the Shiv Sena nominee Sada Sarvankar should withdraw his nomination and support Amit Thackeray who is the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Their argument was that the Mahayuti should support Amit Thackeray as his father as the MNS had extended support to the Mahayuti in the general elections.

However, the BJP's efforts did not yield positive results as Sarvankar remained in the fray.

Shelar's announcement is also important as Raj Thackeray has predicted that the Mahayuti will come back to power with the BJP holding the Chief Minister's post.

