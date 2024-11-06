Veer-Zaara's Deleted Song To Make Its Debut In Theatres With Re-Release

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film“Veer-Zaara” is being re-released in theatres internationally. Interestingly, the re-release will feature the iconic deleted song "Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan," marking the first time this song will be included in the film.

Not many know that the tunes prepared by Madan Mohan years ago were used in the film, and the lyrics were written based on those melodies.

The romantic drama, directed by the late Yash Chopra, will be shown for the first time in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar and is expected to make a strong impact with its re-release. The film will be re-released internationally across 600 screens starting November 7. Veer-Zaara will be available in global markets such as the USA, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Africa.

In a statement, Nelson D'Souza, Vice President of International Distribution, said,“Veer-Zaara has a cult following across the globe, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, we wanted to re-release this iconic love story for fans to savour worldwide. As we entered the 20th year of this universally loved film, we could sense that fans wanted to see this love story again globally.”

He added,“From the chatter on social media to fan requests at our offices worldwide, we could feel the demand for this decision. This move by YRF is our tribute to the fans of the film.”

“Veer-Zaara”, also starring Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Hema Malini, and Kirron Kher, is regarded as one of the most iconic Indian films of all time. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, both domestically and internationally.

The movie, written by Aditya Chopra, grossed Rs 37 crore internationally in 2004, making it the highest-grossing film of the year. At the 52nd National Film Awards,“Veer-Zaara” won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film was released on November 12, 2004.