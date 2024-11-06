More than 37 towns get ravaged, over 49,000 homes destroyed in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Since the beginning of Israel’s offensive against Lebanon on October 8, 2023, more than 37 towns have been ravaged, with over 49,000 homes destroyed, according to a Lebanese official source. The Lebanese news agency reported widespread devastation, particularly in southern Lebanon, where entire towns have been reduced to rubble.



The agency noted that over 40,000 housing units have been completely destroyed, with damage extending up to three kilometers from the southern border, from Naqoura to the outskirts of Khiam. outlets like Anatolia have documented the extensive destruction, showing towns in southern Lebanon left empty and their inhabitants displaced. Hezbollah forces are actively resisting Israeli ground operations, resulting in Israeli casualties.



On the previous day, five Lebanese were reported dead and eight more injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas across Lebanon, including the eastern, central, and southern regions. The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that three people were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Hoor Taala in the eastern Bekaa Valley. The victims, siblings Natalie, Raed, and Muhammad Naji Dandash, were part of a displaced family from Baalbek. Their mother, Iman Fawzat Habib, was also wounded and received medical treatment.



Additionally, two more casualties were reported in a drone strike targeting a vehicle in Tallia, Bekaa. In the Chouf district, seven people were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Jiyeh, and they were transported to Siblin Government Hospital. In Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, a raid on a home in Ras al-Matal in Deir al-Zahrani is under investigation, with casualties still unconfirmed.

