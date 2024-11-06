Report: around 30 bomb threat hoaxes target election locations across US

(MENAFN) Nearly 30 bomb threat hoaxes have been made against election-related locations across the United States, according to a report released Tuesday by CBS News. The news outlet cited two sources familiar with the matter, revealing that about 17 of these fake threats targeted the state of Georgia alone. While officials are working to trace the origins of these hoax threats, there are growing concerns that they may be part of a broader foreign effort to disrupt the election process. The hoaxes have been tracked in several key battleground states, including Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin.



The report coincided with an announcement from the FBI, which confirmed it is "aware" of bomb threats made against polling locations in multiple states. The FBI noted that many of the threats appear to have been sent from Russian email domains, though none of the threats have been deemed credible so far. The bureau is continuing to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that security measures are in place to safeguard polling stations.



In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger revealed that "non-credible" bomb threats had been made against two polling stations in Fulton County. Raffensperger, pointing to Russia as the likely source of the threats, expressed concern over the disruptive nature of these actions. He added that the perpetrators seemed intent on preventing a smooth and fair election process. In response to the threats, brief evacuations occurred at two polling sites early Tuesday.



The bomb threat hoaxes come as millions of Americans head to the polls to vote in the 2024 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump is facing off against his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, for the nation's top office. Despite the disruptions caused by the hoaxes, officials are committed to ensuring the election remains secure and fair.

