(MENAFN) Ahmed Ghanem, an Egyptian-American with leanings, found himself in an awkward situation at a rally for Kamala Harris in Michigan. While quietly scrolling through his phone, an official with approached him and asked him to leave. Outside, a officer delivered a blunt message: Ghanem could either voluntarily leave or be escorted to the police car.



This incident underscored a significant rift that candidate Donald seemed to grasp well. Following the encounter, Ghanem received a call from Trump’s campaign, probing his interest in supporting the Republican ticket. With both Harris and Trump’s approval ratings close, the Muslim vote in swing states could be decisive in the upcoming election.



Polling data revealed a lukewarm response from many Muslims toward Trump’s presidency, with only 20% of the community expressing approval. In contrast, Democratic President Barack Obama had the backing of 76% of Muslim voters, while George W. Bush earned just 15% support.



With Joe Biden stepping out of the race, many Muslims hoped that Kamala Harris would shift away from Biden’s policies, especially regarding Israel. However, Harris remained firm in her support for Israel, even amid growing tensions in Gaza. Her unwillingness to denounce the occupation or make any changes—such as cutting U.S. military aid to Israel—alienated some Muslim voters, who viewed her stance as a betrayal of their concerns, particularly in the context of Israel’s actions against Palestinian civilians.

